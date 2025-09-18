Viva Cruises Unveils 2027 Plans for Viva Unique in Italy

Viva Cruises has announced that it is expanding its boutique horizons with the Viva Unique, the second ship in its premium Viva Boutique collection, following the launch of the Viva Beyond in 2026.

The company said in a press release that the ship will have a focus on curated experiences that celebrate Italy’s culinary legacy.

Viva Cruises’ CEO, Andrea Kruse, said: “Italy has always held a special place in my heart.”

“With the Viva Unique, we’re not just launching a ship; we’re creating a floating experience that celebrates the soul of Italian culture, cuisine and craftsmanship. It’s about offering our guests something truly personal, immersive and unforgettable,” added Kreuse.

The ship’s themed itineraries center around culinary exploration, art, culture and lifestyle, as well as access to hidden gems and lesser-traveled ports of call.

Destinations will include the lagoon islands of Mazzorbo and Burano, Chioggia and Polesella, and optional excursions to Murano, Torcello, Verona and Bologna will be on offer.

The company said that the Vive Unique is designed to blend contemporary aesthetics with the charm and spirit of Italian Dolce Vita. Onboard, guests will enjoy three dining venues, including MOMENTS, VIVA’s Trattoria and the main Riverside restaurant.

Accommodations aboard the ship mirror that of the Viva Beyond, with more than half of the cabins being suites, including the newly introduced Unique Suites that offer up to 323 square feet of space.

The ship also features a wellness area, a modern fitness room and a sun deck with a pool that offers panoramic views of the Venetian Lagoon.

According to the press release, guests will benefit from a range of exclusive services tailored to their cabin category. Those staying in Twin Cabins and Junior Suites will receive a VIVA Boutique gift, enjoy a themed excursion and benefit from complimentary laundry service.

Suite guests will be welcomed with priority embarkation, an aperitif and access to airport transfers from Venice.

For those in Unique Suites, the experience is elevated further with in-suite breakfast, seasonal culinary treats, priority dining reservations, special Unique Suite experience and an aperitif with the captain and hotel manager. All itineraries will also feature the all-inclusive product.