Virgin’s Brilliant Lady Makes Debut in Saint John, New Brunswick

Virgin’s Brilliant Lady sailed into Saint John during her North American debut on September 19, 2025.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Brilliant Lady and her Sailors to our beautiful city,” said Craig Bell Estabrooks, president and CEO of Port Saint John.

“(The call) speaks volumes about our position as a premier cruise destination, and we look forward to showcasing the exceptional experiences our Bay of Fundy region has to offer,” added Estabrooks.

Natasha Salzedo, director of itineraries, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the Brilliant Lady to Saint John. With its dramatic tides, charming streets and warm hospitality, we know our Sailors will be captivated by the city’s natural wonders.”

“This moment is a milestone for the Brilliant Lady and a celebration of the exceptional destinations and experiences that make sailing with Virgin so unforgettable,” added Salzedo.

According to the press release, Port Saint John welcomed the ship and her Sailors with unique activations, live performances and interactive experiences at the AREA 506 Waterfront Container Village.

The port added that the Brilliant Lady’s first visit will also be marked by the presentation of a newly commissioned inaugural call plaque, featuring indigenous artist Tara Audibert’s Sunrise Ceremony at Hopewell Rocks.