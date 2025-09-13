Virgin Voyages: Cameo on The Real Housewives of Miami

Virgin Voyages has announced that it will feature on Bravo’s series “The Real Housewives of Miami” in two back-to-back episodes, premiering on Thursday, September 4.

The company said in a press release that the collaboration began when Richard Branson invited Miami entrepreneur Marysol Patton onboard to toast her recent wedding. Joined by her girlfriends, the Housewives set sail in November.

“We couldn’t imagine a better way to showcase the Virgin Voyages experience than through the fabulous lens of The Real Housewives of Miami,” said Nicole Huang, SVP at Virgin Voyages.

“These episodes truly capture the spirit of our brand: bold, sophisticated and always a little fabulous. We love being the go-to vacation for celebrating life’s biggest and most glamorous milestones,” added Huang.

Virgin added that the cameo underscores its growing presence in pop culture while reinforcing its reputation.

According to the press release, the ladies experienced the company’s most iconic experiences, which included The Perch, a retro VHS-inspired 80s aerobics class, culinary adventures at The Wake and Test Kitchen with an edible theater.

The group also had bites and Champagne at Richard’s Rooftop.