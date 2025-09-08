Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Virgin Launches Brilliant Lady with Celebration at Pier 90

virgin brilliant lady launch

Virgin Voyages announced that it marked a significant milestone as the Brilliant Lady made her debut at Pier 90 in New York City. More than 4,000 guests were welcomed onboard.

The company said in a press release that the event took place at the Hudson River waterfront and featured the Scarlet Night, immersive performances and a showcase of the new food and spaces debuting on the Brilliant Lady.

Sir Richard Branson was in attendance alongside celebrities, professional athletes, influencers, video creators, media and loyal Virgin Voyages fans.

The launch also introduced a lineup of entertainment, including new productions and interactive performances.

“It was a fabulous event. What really struck me was the beautiful and modern design of every part of the boat. The bars were beautifully designed and chic,” said Amy Brightfield, features director at Better Homes and Gardens.

“With gorgeous tile floors and mid-century modern furniture, the ‘hang out’ spaces felt very upscale with a Mad Men/Miami/Buena Vista Social Club vibe. I also loved the chic and sophisticated vibe on the outdoor decks by the pools,” added Brightfield.

Following her New York debut, the Brilliant Lady will sail a series of fall itineraries to Canada during peak foliage season before repositioning to Miami and the Caribbean for the winter.

Future itineraries will showcase U.S. destinations, including Los Angeles and Alaska.

