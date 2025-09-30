Villa Vie Giving Away 365 Free Cruises

Villa Vie Residences is celebrating its first year of service with a cruise giveaway, the company announced in a press release as the Odyssey kicked off its ongoing world cruise last September.

Offering a unique residential cruising concept, the 1993-built vessel has since visited over 138 ports in 46 countries and five continents.

To celebrate its milestone, Villa Vie is launching the “365 7-Day Cruise Giveaway,” which begins in October and will give away 365 free week-long cruises.

According to the company, the offer invites travelers around the world to step aboard and experience life with Villa Vie firsthand.

“This is more than a cruise. It’s an open invitation to step into a new lifestyle. Even if it’s only for a week, we want more people to feel what it’s like to live the Villa Vie way,” Villa Vie’s founder Mike Petterson said.

Fifty two winners per day will be chosen between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, 2025, via daily drawings. Results will be announced on Villa Vie’s website and social media channels.

The selected participants will receive a complimentary seven-day voyage onboard the Villa Vie Odyssey before March 31, 2026.

Winners will enjoy full access to the company’s program life but will need to cover port fees and service charges.

According to the company’s website, winners will spend $57 in fees per day for the prize, which offers meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, housekeeping, laundry and more.

Travelers can enter the giveaway by filling a form available at https://villavieresidences.com/anniversary/.