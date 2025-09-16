Viking Takes Delivery of Viking Tonle

Viking has announced it has taken delivery of its newest river ship, the Viking Tonle, which will sail exclusively on Southeast Asia’s Mekong River.

“Our guests are thinking people who value learning through travel, and the rich history and traditions of Vietnam and Cambodia make this region especially compelling,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

“We are pleased that the addition of the Viking Tonle to our fleet allows us to welcome even more curious travelers to the Mekong River and the cultural treasures of Southeast Asia,” added Hagen.

The company said in a press release that the new ship is built specifically for the Mekong River and the 15-day “Magnificent Mekong” itinerary.

The Viking Tonle joins her sister ship, the Viking Saigon, and both ships host 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms and feature Viking’s Scandinavian design, with light-filled public areas and staterooms that have floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a veranda or French balcony.

According to Viking, the three-deck ships also feature a pool, spa and fitness center, as well as an open-air Sky Bar on the Upper Deck.

Viking added that it remains focused on well-defined, long-term growth plans as part of a strategy toward maintaining a leadership position in experiential travel.

Based on Viking’s committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 25 additional river ships by 2028 and 10 additional ocean ships by 2031.

With these orders, Viking will have 112 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.