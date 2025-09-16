Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Viking Takes Delivery of Viking Tonle

viking river ship

Viking has announced it has taken delivery of its newest river ship, the Viking Tonle, which will sail exclusively on Southeast Asia’s Mekong River.

“Our guests are thinking people who value learning through travel, and the rich history and traditions of Vietnam and Cambodia make this region especially compelling,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

“We are pleased that the addition of the Viking Tonle to our fleet allows us to welcome even more curious travelers to the Mekong River and the cultural treasures of Southeast Asia,” added Hagen.

The company said in a press release that the new ship is built specifically for the Mekong River and the 15-day “Magnificent Mekong” itinerary.

The Viking Tonle joins her sister ship, the Viking Saigon, and both ships host 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms and feature Viking’s Scandinavian design, with light-filled public areas and staterooms that have floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a veranda or French balcony.

According to Viking, the three-deck ships also feature a pool, spa and fitness center, as well as an open-air Sky Bar on the Upper Deck.

Viking added that it remains focused on well-defined, long-term growth plans as part of a strategy toward maintaining a leadership position in experiential travel.

Based on Viking’s committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 25 additional river ships by 2028 and 10 additional ocean ships by 2031.

With these orders, Viking will have 112 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 182,949 Berths | $64.8 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today