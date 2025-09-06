Viking Announces Partnership with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Viking has announced that it partnered with Focus Features, Universal Pictures and Carnival Films to celebrate the return of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, to be released in the U.S. and UK on September 12.

Viking said in a press release that its corporate sponsorship of the series, which began in 2011, continues as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to enriching cultural programming.

Karine Hagen, executive vice president of product at Viking, was joined at the film’s London premiere by members of the extended Viking family, including the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, with the staff of Highclere Castle, the filming location of Downton Abbey.

“Downton Abbey has long held a special place in the hearts of our guests, many of whom were introduced to Viking and Highclere Castle through the series,” said Hagen.

“A key aspect of the Viking way of travel is offering our guests privileged access to cultural treasures around the world, and our exclusive experiences at Highclere Castle, which are co-created with the Carnarvon family, have become favorites among our guests,” added Hagen.

Viking is also celebrating its relationship with Highclere Castle with the launch of a dedicated webpage. The company said that since 2014, it has offered guests a variety of ways to experience life at Highclere Castle, with pre- and post-land extensions available for guests on select river and ocean voyages.

Lady Carnarvon has welcomed viewers to Highclere Castle on Viking’s enrichment channel, Viking.TV. In her series, she offers virtual privileged access to the historic home and its grounds.

Additionally, for guests on the “Pharaohs & Pyramids” itinerary, Viking is offering the British Collections of Ancient Egypt land extension.

The five-day extension provides an introduction to Egyptian antiquities in preparation for their Nile River experience and includes retracing the steps of Howard Carter.

Through September 30, 2025, Viking is also offering a sweepstakes for U.S. and Canadian residents, for a chance to win a prize trip for two on Viking’s eight-day river voyage, “Paris & the Heart of Normandy,” with a three-night Privileged Access extension, Oxford & Highclere Castle.

The winner will also receive roundtrip international Business Class air for two. Participants can enter here.