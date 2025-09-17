Victory Appoints Paula Michaelides as Director of Marketing

Victory Cruise Lines has announced the appointment of Paula Michaelides as director of marketing. Michaelides will join the current director of marketing, Carolina Loreto.

The company said in a press release that together, Michaelides and Loreto will share responsibility for leading Victory’s marketing strategy and execution.

“Victory Cruise Lines is delighted to welcome Michaelides as she brings a strong blend of industry expertise, creative energy and entrepreneurial spirit to the team,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines.

“We look forward to her contributions as we plan our second season and deliver a memorable cruising experience on all five Great Lakes,” added Waggoner.

“I’m incredibly excited to join such a passionate team alongside Carolina Loreto,” said Michaelides. “Victory Cruise Lines offers a truly distinctive small ship cruising experience on the Great Lakes, and I look forward to collaborating with this talented group to share the beauty of this region.”

Victory said that their joint focus will include brand positioning, digital and direct-mail initiatives, advertising, communications and social media. In partnership, Michaelides and Loreto will also develop and implement campaigns directed at travel advisors and consumers.

Michaelides brings more than 20 years of marketing experience, with expertise in the hospitality industry, having held senior and consulting roles at Royal Caribbean and Virgin Voyages.

Michaelides most recently owned and led marketing for D1 Training Deerfield Beach.