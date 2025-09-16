Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Very Merry Margaritaville at Sea to Return in December

Paradise

Margaritaville at Sea announced that Very Merry Margaritaville at Sea will return in December aboard the Paradise and Islander, featuring festive sing-alongs, holiday movie nights under the stars, themed menus and seasonal cocktails.

Seasonal twists include the following:

  • Stepping aboard a floating winter wonderland with holiday touches
  • Festive pours like the Mistletoe Margarita and Candy Cane Colada
  • Seasonal specialties and decadent desserts
  • Holiday movies on the upper decks under the stars
  • Ugly sweater competitions, themed trivia and holiday crafts, and
  • Classic holiday carol sing-alongs with the talented cast of Margaritaville at Sea’s signature productions.

 

Very Merry Margaritaville at Sea will run from December 2-30, including the following sailings, which are now available to book:

  • Two-night Grand Bahama Getaway (Paradise to Port of Palm Beach): Setting sail on Christmas Eve and spending Christmas Day in The Bahamas
  • Four-night Key West & Grand Bahama (Paradise to Port of Palm Beach): The sailing includes two laid-back ports, and
  • Four-night Cozumel Express (Islander to Port Tampa Bay): Sailing Cozumel on Christmas Eve, then waking up on Christmas Day with endless blue seas for the ultimate present.
