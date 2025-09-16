Very Merry Margaritaville at Sea to Return in December

Margaritaville at Sea announced that Very Merry Margaritaville at Sea will return in December aboard the Paradise and Islander, featuring festive sing-alongs, holiday movie nights under the stars, themed menus and seasonal cocktails.

Seasonal twists include the following:

Stepping aboard a floating winter wonderland with holiday touches

Festive pours like the Mistletoe Margarita and Candy Cane Colada

Seasonal specialties and decadent desserts

Holiday movies on the upper decks under the stars

Ugly sweater competitions, themed trivia and holiday crafts, and

Classic holiday carol sing-alongs with the talented cast of Margaritaville at Sea’s signature productions.

Very Merry Margaritaville at Sea will run from December 2-30, including the following sailings, which are now available to book: