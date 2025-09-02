Vandemoortele Strengthens Cruise Market Presence

Vandemoortele has acquired a majority stake in Banneton Bakery, adding its first production plant in the United States.

Raoul Dexters, country commercial manager at Vandemoortele USA, told Cruise Industry News that this will allow the family-owned company, which is based in Belgium, to offer more variety to interested cruise lines.

The company offers European freezer-to-oven (FTO) pastries under the Banquet d’Or(R) brand, pre-baked Italian focaccia under the Lanterna(R) brand and thaw-and-serve desserts under Patisserie Du Chef(R).

Vandemoortele offers bakery solutions focused on onboard efficiency and quality, primarily through the patented Bake’Up(R) line of pastries and mini-items.

Catering to self-serve venues aboard, the company’s mini croissants and Danishes tend to be a hit for breakfast buffets, banquets and grab-and-go options, Dexters highlighted.

“Labor and bakery crew can be an issue on a cruise ship where space is tight, and things need to move fast. Our bakery products allow cruise lines to offer chef-approved pastries, cakes and more without requiring specialized skills, equipment, or training,” he said.

“Pastries go freezer-to-oven with no need for and they bake up in less than 30 minutes.”

Cruise Bakery Perfection

“Our patented line of Bake’Up(R) products is a key offering in our Banquet d’Or(R) range, delivering authentic European quality baked from frozen in 25 minutes, and 16 minutes for minis,” Dexters said.

“Bake’Up(R) requires no proofing or defrosting. The croissants and chocolate rolls, available in different shapes and sizes, are also pre-glazed, removing that step for the pastry chef or galley operator,” he added.

According to Dexters, the products ship in much smaller boxes than pre-proofed items, with just as many or more pastries within. The company’s technology saves up to 60 percent in onboard storage and logistics costs, which can be a critical advantage for galleys at sea.

“Vandemoortele ensures the freshness of products. By baking from frozen, cruise lines can serve authentic European and European-style quality pastries and more that are consistently fresh,” he explained.

“We operate on short lead times; we believe consistency is key; impeccable quality of our products and service levels are our top priority,” Dexters said, noting that this is a reason why the company is a good fit for cruises.