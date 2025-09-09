Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

V.Ships Leisure to Manage Douglas Mawson for Aurora Expeditions

Douglas Mawson

V.Ships Leisure will provide technical management for Aurora Expeditions’ new Douglas Mawson, which was delivered from SunStone in China on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to add yet another expedition vessel to our fleet and excited to support Aurora Expeditions in the growth,” said Per Bjorsen, CEO of V.Ships Leisure.

The new Douglas Mawson joins the Sylvia Earle and Greg Mortimer in the Aurora fleet, and will launch operations later this year in Antarctica.

She’s the seventh and final vessel in a series of Infinity-class ships built by SunStone for various clients.

V.Ships Leisure will cover full technical management, crew management and port operations of the new vessel from the company’s offices in Monaco and Fort Lauderdale, according to a statement.

It adds another ship to the V.Ships expedition cruise portfolio. The company provides management services to the likes of Swan Hellenic, Quark and provides crewing services for Ponant and Silversea.

In related news, V.Ships also recently landed the Marella management contract.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 182,949 Berths | $64.8 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today