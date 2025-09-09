V.Ships Leisure to Manage Douglas Mawson for Aurora Expeditions

V.Ships Leisure will provide technical management for Aurora Expeditions’ new Douglas Mawson, which was delivered from SunStone in China on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to add yet another expedition vessel to our fleet and excited to support Aurora Expeditions in the growth,” said Per Bjorsen, CEO of V.Ships Leisure.

The new Douglas Mawson joins the Sylvia Earle and Greg Mortimer in the Aurora fleet, and will launch operations later this year in Antarctica.

She’s the seventh and final vessel in a series of Infinity-class ships built by SunStone for various clients.

V.Ships Leisure will cover full technical management, crew management and port operations of the new vessel from the company’s offices in Monaco and Fort Lauderdale, according to a statement.

It adds another ship to the V.Ships expedition cruise portfolio. The company provides management services to the likes of Swan Hellenic, Quark and provides crewing services for Ponant and Silversea.

In related news, V.Ships also recently landed the Marella management contract.