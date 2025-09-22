UK Launches Plan to Support Cruise Industry

The United Kingdom launching a government plan to support the growth of the cruise industry in the country.

The UK Cruise Growth Plan was revealed during London Shipping Week earlier this month and is part of a series of initiatives aimed at ports and maritime infrastructure.

According to the UK government, the measure recognizes the importance of the cruise industry to its economy, which is said to contribute £5.8 billion and support 60,000 jobs.

The plan is also supported by the UK Chamber of Shipping, which said that the plan will increase collaboration between government departments to help responsibly grow the cruise industry.

The strategic framework will offer a roadmap for long-term growth, enhanced infrastructure, and global leadership in sustainable and digital maritime practices, the chamber stated.

“The cruise industry is vital to the UK economy, bringing in £5.8 billion and supporting thousands of jobs across the country,” the UK’s Maritime Minister, Keir Mather, said.

“That’s why we’ve launched our Cruise Growth Plan to continue driving private investment into the sector, creating jobs and opening up new opportunities for coastal communities,” he added.

In addition to showing the government’s commitment to the industry, the plan is said to secure continued private investment to the benefit of UK ports and coastal communities.

The framework focuses on key areas, including workforce development, safety, security, accessibility and sustainable growth.

“The UK Chamber of Shipping welcomes the UK Cruise Growth Plan as a timely and collaborative blueprint for the future of our cruise sector,” said Rhett Hatcher, CEO of the UK Chamber of Shipping.

“The plan reflects the shared commitment, in partnership with government, to unlocking the sector’s full potential for responsible growth and skills development.”

Over 50 UK ports are visited by cruise ships annually, the chamber added, noting that more than two million UK residents take cruises every year.