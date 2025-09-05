TUI Cruises launches Mein Schiff Campaign

TUI Cruises announced in a press release that in September, the company is launching its most extensive campaign yet for Mein Schiff under the slogan “Every Moment a Journey.”

The campaign will be showcased in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, as well as in the Benelux and Scandinavia markets in September through:

TV

Radio

Online audio

Podcasts

Digital out of home, and

Online video.

Travel agencies will be equipped with sales-supporting materials, and partners have the chance to win exclusive fan items signed by brand ambassador Robbie Williams, as well as two nine-night trips in a balcony cabin on the new Mein Schiff Flow.

The campaign was created in collaboration with EssenceMediacom and lead agency JAKALA Germany.

“With the September campaign, we want to significantly expand Mein Schiff’s presence in our core markets and position the brand more as a feel-good product with premium standards that appeals equally to different target groups such as families, couples or first-time cruisers,” said Clas Eckholt, vice president of commercial at TUI Cruises.

“At the same time, we are continuing to expand brand awareness in Europe to establish Mein Schiff as a permanent fixture in the European cruise market,” added Eckholt.

The company said in a press release that Robbie Williams will make an appearance in the commercial material onboard the Mein Schiff Relax.

According to TUI, the campaign focuses on the travel experience on the Mein Schiff fleet and emphasizes the Mein Schiff Flow, which will enter service in summer 2026.

The ship is spending its first summer season from/to Palma de Mallorca in the western Mediterranean and will call on Spain, Italy, France and Portugal.

The Mein Schiff Relax is spending its second summer season in Northern Europe with routes in the Baltic Sea and Norway.