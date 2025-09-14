True Crime Theme Cruise Cancelled

A True Crime-themed cruise that was set to take place onboard the Norwegian Joy in early 2026 was recently cancelled.

Set to depart from PortMiami on Jan. 26, 2026, the “Exhibit C: A True Crime Cruise” was being organized by Sixthman in partnership with Wondery.

The companies confirmed the change of plans on the sailing’s website, which now displays a cancellation advisory.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the ‘Exhibit C: A True Crime Cruise’ has been cancelled,” the notice reads.

“We greatly appreciate this community and the true crime fans that make Exhibit C so special,” the statement adds.

The companies also stated that they “hope to reimagine this experience at a later date.”

Guests’ payments will be automatically refunded to their original payment method, according to the website.

The organizers said that all payments made toward Sixthman will be refunded, while any external travel arrangements will need to be addressed with the original travel provider.

Sailing for four nights, the “Exhibit C: A True Crime Cruise” was set to make a visit to the Port of Nassau in the Bahamas.

Onboard, passengers were set to enjoy a special program of themed activities that included podcasts, panels, presentations, crime-solving and jury games, self-defense classes and themed parties.

Special guests were set to be onboard, including the co-hosts of America’s Most Wanted TV Show, John and Callahan Walsh.

The lineup also included a series of podcasters, as well as experts in body language, forensics, crime scene analysis, law enforcement and more.

With the theme cruise cancelled, the Norwegian Joy is now set to offer a regular four-night sailing to the Bahamas.

Sailing roundtrip from PortMiami, the short cruise features visits to Nassau and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination of Great Stirrup Cay.

Currently sailing in Alaska, the Norwegian Joy is set to offer cruises departing from Port Canaveral and Miami during the 2025-26 winter season.