The World Completes $30 Million Drydock

The World, Residences at Sea has successfully completed a comprehensive drydock at the Navantia Shipyard in Cádiz, Spain.

According to a press release, the refurbishment was the largest ever carried out onboard the vessel, which serves as a privately owned residential ship.

The World said that the refit “ushers in a new era of environmentally responsible and elevated luxury living at sea,” with a series of updates aimed at improving the ship’s sustainability and guests’ experiences onboard.

The six-week drydock culminated with over 200 completed projects, involving nearly 1,500 personnel across vendors, crew and technical teams, the company added.

“From reducing our environmental impact through shore power to elevating resident life through modernized amenities, this achievement belongs to our entire community,” said Jessica Hoppe, president and CEO of The World.

“Our residents have once again shown that they are deeply invested in the ship’s future, and in the future of responsible global travel,” she added.

One of the most notable energy efficiency improvements was the installation of a High Voltage Shore Connection (HVSC) system that allows The World to make shore power connections.

The system was first used on July 12, 2025, during a visit to the port of Valletta in Malta, allowing the ship to shut down its engines and plug into the town’s electrical grid.

Built in partnership with technology provider ABB, the HVSC system features more than 600 meters of high-capacity cable and was commissioned and tested ahead of schedule before the vessel visits ports where this has become mandatory.

Additional enhancements included a reimagined amenity pool deck, refreshed Spa & Wellness Center, upgraded putting green, new 10-seat zodiac and comprehensive maintenance throughout.

All energy efficiency upgrades reflect The World’s commitment to the environment which could lower emissions by up to 10 percent, the company said.

Other upgrades include a newly engineered bulbous bow optimized for fuel efficiency and a silicone underwater paint to reduce drag and deter marine growth.

The ship also saw efficiency improvements to its HVAC system, with the addition of new chillers and fan coil units, as well as an expanded IT infrastructure

On the hotel side, The World now offers a redesigned pool deck and grill area with an acoustically upgraded outdoor lounge. The Spa & Wellness centers were upgraded, as well as the golf facilities.

Approximately 50 private residences also received upgrades ranging from new flooring and cabinetry to completely refreshed kitchens and bathrooms.

As a result of these efforts and ongoing maintenance, The World was assessed by DNV as having a fatigue age of just 5.6 years, the company said.