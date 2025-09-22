Terra Nova Ready to Go with New Cruise Program

Terra Nova Expeditions is gearing up to launch operations for the 2026-27 Antarctica season with the St. Helena.

“We are launched and up and running. It’s now about finalizing our guides,” said Greg Carter, founder and CEO.

Carter explained that the startup is focusing on the Antarctic Peninsula and offering longer cruises that are considered slow travel, while emphasizing spending quality time in lesser-known places.

“Companies are trying to do as many things as possible in a short time. We give time for people to explore and experience it a bit more at their own pace. We also have many activities aboard our ship,” Carter added.

The St. Helena

“We’re leasing the St. Helena. Most people in the Antarctic industry lease vessels. So, we’re operating it in the south, and we take possession of it in December next year,” said Carter. “We may have some departures prior to that.”

Using the 1989-built ship has its benefits, he said.

“Expedition ships have their own character, whereas a lot of the new ships look the same, and you really lack that uniqueness and that sense of character,” he said.

Another strong point of the 36-year-old St. Helena is its capacity, accommodating up to 150 people. Terra Nova, however, will be carrying 98 passengers to take advantage of the extra space onboard.

“The other advantage is the ship has a large carrying capacity, so we can carry all sorts of cool toys and kayaks and all sorts of wonderful equipment,” Carter added.

“Obviously an older ship needs a bit more TLC than some of the newer ships. But it actually uses about 10 times fewer carbon emissions refitting a ship rather than building a new one,” he explained.

Some upgrades will still be made to the ship, such as in the passenger areas and added amenities, as well as the addition of jacuzzies. There is also talk of a potential sauna.

“The ship had a refit. £10 million was spent on the ship two years ago to refit all the interiors, so there’s not much we have to do on the inside of the vessel,” Carter added.

Terra Nova’s source markets will be the UK, the U.S., Australia, China and Europe, in line with Antarctica’s current markets.

Carter noted that South Africa may also be a market due to the ship’s history and connection in the country, as the ship used to operate in the UK, St. Helena, Ascension Island and Cape Town.

The Little Guy

According to Carter, the company’s current focus is to onboard travel partners.

“We’re planning webinars and things like that, so anyone who wants can register and learn about the ship. It’s about getting the word out there,” he said.

A notable differentiator for the company is that it has an additional vessel called the Iceberg, which is a small ice-reinforced sailing yacht.

“She’s 60 feet. We offer the opportunity for people to go sailing for the day. The vessel will follow the ship. Guests can book a whole-day excursion for small groups of six to eight people at a time. We can tailor your own Antarctic adventure. That’s proving extremely popular,” Carter said.

“We’re independent, a little guy with a very unique ship. We’re coming in with fresh capital. And we’re just trying to do things differently and appeal a bit to a younger demographic,” Carter added.