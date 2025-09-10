Tauck Adds Two New Riverboats to Fleet in 2027

Tauck announced plans to add two new riverboats to its fleet in 2027, further scaling its presence with capacity growing 50 percent in France and the Douro nearly doubling capacity versus 2025.

Combined with two ships launching in 2026, this four-vessel expansion over two years represents the highest volume increase in Tauck’s history, delivering overall capacity growth of 30 percent since 2025, the company said in a press release.

Tauck is also announcing its 2027 river cruise season earlier.

“The enthusiasm for our river cruising experiences has been extraordinary,” said Jennifer Tombaugh, Tauck’s CEO.

“Guests appreciate the intimate atmosphere fostered by our ‘small is big’ philosophy, particularly in high-demand destinations like the Douro and France, where space is naturally limited.

“These new riverboats will enable us to host more guests in these beloved regions, while continuing to deliver the personalized, exceptional experience that is the hallmark of Tauck River Cruising,” added Tombaugh.

Tauck’s river cruise ships limit guests onboard from 84 or 98 on smaller riverboats to no more than 130 aboard larger vessels. Both new ships feature resort-style sun decks with swimming pools and full-service bars, sky-lit atriums and panoramic lounges.

The company said that more than 75 percent of ship cabins are 225 square feet or larger across both new riverboats, with accommodations featuring 300-square-foot Category 5 Tauck Suites on the Diamond (upper) Deck.

The suites showcase double French balconies, walk-in closets, seating areas and king-size beds.

The 125-meter Seine riverboat will share the same design philosophy as the Serene, scheduled to launch in 2026. The vessel will offer a new feature, The Retreat, an expanded wellness area on the upper Diamond Deck, including a fitness center, massage treatment room and lounging area.

The 80-meter Douro riverboat will join sister ship Andorinha on Portugal’s Douro River. Arthur’s casual dining venue, positioned at the stern, provides guests with unobstructed 360-degree views of the river’s landscapes and vineyards.

Guests are now able to reserve space on the 2027 itinerary and departure date of their choosing. All guests who reserve 2027 cruises now will have the opportunity to cancel and receive a full refund of their deposits when pricing and final itinerary details are announced later this fall.

Image: Arthur’s Restaurant onboard the Andorinha