Sun Princess Offers New Ports on Western Med 2026 and 2027 Voyages

Princess Cruises has introduced enhanced voyages onboard the Sun Princess on its seven-day Western Mediterranean itineraries with new ports of call in 2026 and 2027.

The ports will be featured on 16 cruises departing from April 4, 2026, through October 17, 2026.

The company said in a press release that guests will now experience calls to Mallorca (Palma), Spain and Corsica (Ajaccio), France, as well as an overnight stay in La Spezia, Italy (for Florence/Pisa). Gibraltar will no longer be included on these voyages.

Select voyages feature an overnight in La Spezia, Italy, offering time to discover Florence, Pisa, and Tuscany at a more leisurely pace.

The ports include the following:

Corsica (Ajaccio): Birthplace of Napoléon Bonaparte

Genoa (for Cinque Terre): A historic port city, and

Marseille (for Provence): France’s oldest city, which serves as a gateway to Provence.

Depending on departure date, select itineraries include additional ports of call to:

Mallorca (Palma), Spain

In Palma, guests can step aboard a century-old vintage train, experience villages such as Valldemossa, or explore the olive oil traditions of a 16th-century mill.

A full-day tour combines Palma’s Gothic landmarks, countryside treasures and a traditional tapas lunch, while wine enthusiasts can experience an exclusive tasting.

Excursions include Mallorca Uncorked, Best of Palma de Mallorca, and Vintage Train, Ancient Oil Mill & Tasting.

Ibiza, Spain

Guests will be able to stroll on Las Salinas, climb to the UNESCO-listed Dalt Vila, or discover the heritage of Jesús Village, Santa Eulalia and Puig de Missa.

A culinary highlight will be offered at Can Curreu, and guests can book the Dalt Vila Walking Tour, Highlights of North Ibiz and A Taste of Ibiza through Princess.

Santa Margherita/Portofino, Italy

From Santa Margherita, guests can hike along the coastline to Portofino, explore the UNESCO-cited Cinque Terre, or visit the fishing village of Camogli and the bay of San Fruttuoso, home to a 10th-century abbey.

Food lovers can experience olive oil tastings, a Rapallo foodie walking tour and an interactive pesto-making class.