Subsea Global Solutions Appoints Harun Duzgoren as CEO

Subsea Global Solutions has announced the appointment of Harun Duzgoren as CEO, effective immediately.

Duzgoren returns to Subsea Global following a tenure as Regional CEO for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS).

“We are delighted to welcome Harun back to Subsea Global Solutions as CEO,” said Latasha Akoma, operating partner at GenNx360 Capital Partners, the New York-based middle-market private equity firm, which is the majority owner of Subsea Global Solutions.

“His global expertise, commercial acumen and commitment to operational excellence make him the ideal leader to guide us into our next chapter of growth. We also want to recognize and thank Peters for his strong stewardship as CEO,” added Akoma.

“With Peters and Captain Kumar continuing in key regional leadership roles, Subsea Global Solutions is exceptionally well-positioned to deliver on our mission to provide unmatched underwater solutions worldwide.”

“I am truly honored to return to Subsea Global Solutions in this capacity,” said Duzgoren. “The company has a world-class reputation, innovation and service quality, underpinned by an exceptional team across the globe.”

“I look forward to working with our people, partners and clients to build on this momentum and continue strengthening our position as the global leader in underwater services,” added Duzgoren.

The provider of underwater repair, maintenance and marine services said that Duzgoren has more than 25 years of international leadership experience across the global marine services industry, including executive roles with six different private equity sponsors.

Duzgoren brings a record of strategic growth, operational excellence and client-centric innovation back to the company.

He previously served as chief commercial officer at Subsea Global Solutions, where he played a role in driving international expansion both organically and inorganically, professionalizing its commercial offering and strengthening customer relationships.

Subsea said in a press release that before his work with ISS and Subsea Global, Duzgoren held senior leadership positions in different geographies over a 16-year career with V.Group.

There, he spearheaded global and regional expansion initiatives, growing managed fleets and developing ancillary service offerings for ship owners and asset managers worldwide.

As part of this leadership transition, Paul Peters, who has guided the company as its CEO, will assume the role of chief operating officer for the Americas. Captain Satnam Kumar will remain in his role as chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific and Europe.