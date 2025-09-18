Star Voyager to Return to Southeast Asia

StarCruises has announced the return of the Star Voyager to Southeast Asia for the winter season, sailing from November 20, 2025, to February 5, 2026.

The company said in a press release that the deployment is timed around the year-end festive period and the Singapore and Malaysia school holidays, and it offers families, couples and friends a variety of sailing options.

The Singapore departures sail between November 20 and December 14, 2025. The company is offering three-night weekend getaways to Penang, departing Thursdays, as well as four-night sailings to Phuket and Penang, departing Sundays from December 18, 2025, to February 5, 2026.

Cruise itineraries will expand to feature four-night itineraries to Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) and Phuket, departing Sundays, and three-night weekend cruises to Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) and Pulau Bintan, departing on Thursdays.

Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) departures sail between December 19, 2025, and February 2, 2026.

During this period, guests can embark from Port Klang for three-night cruises to Pulau Bintan and Singapore, departing on Fridays, as well as four-night cruises to Phuket and Singapore, departing on Mondays.

According to the company, guests can embark at the Singapore Cruise Centre or from Kuala Lumpur via the Port Klang Cruise Terminal.

The itineraries showcase Southeast Asia’s holiday destinations, such as Singapore’s metropolis, Penang’s UNESCO-listed George Town and Phuket’s beaches and markets.

The Star Voyager will offer two limited-edition repositioning voyages to bookend the season:

The four-night “Hong Kong – Nha Trang – Singapore Cruise” departs November 16, 2025, from Hong Kong and will call at Nha Trang, Vietnam, before arriving in Singapore on November 20, 2025, to begin her homeport deployment.

The five-night “Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City – Nha Trang – Hong Kong Cruise” departs February 8, 2026, from Singapore.

The sailing completes the Star Voyager’s Southeast Asia deployment, calling at Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang before returning to Hong Kong’s Ocean Terminal on February 13, 2026. The sailing is timed for guests to celebrate the Lunar New Year at sea.