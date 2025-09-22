Star Voyager Makes Maiden Call in Xiamen

StarCruises announced that it celebrated the inaugural arrival of the Star Voyager in Xiamen on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

To commemorate this occasion, the cruise line announced additional weekend departures from Hong Kong every Friday through November 14, 2025, arriving in Xiamen every Saturday.

The maiden call event was attended by Ren Guoyan, director general of Xiamen Port Authority and Chen Chunhui, chairman of Xiamen International Cruise Home Port Group Co., Ltd.

The company said in a press release that they were joined by local dignitaries, tourism officials, business partners and the StarDream Cruises management team, including the company’s president, Michael Goh and Captain Erik Dalhberg.

“On behalf of StarCruises, we sincerely thank the Xiamen authorities and all our partners for their support in making today’s maiden call possible,” said Goh.

“The Star Voyager has been warmly welcomed by our guests across the region, and we are excited to now offer more weekend sailings from Hong Kong arriving in Xiamen every Saturday. These convenient weekend getaways will not only delight travelers but also support the growth of Xiamen’s cruise tourism sector,” Goh added.

Chunhui said: “Today, the cruise homeport and StarCruises are renewing their partnership and embarking on a new chapter. We will seize this opportunity to strengthen collaborations with outstanding partners, such as StarCruises.”

“With the support of relevant authorities, we will continue towards building a world-class international cruise homeport and achieve high-quality developments through the integration of both the port tourism and port industries,” added Chunhui.

The company added that the Star Voyager will offer more two-night Cruises to Xiamen, operating every weekend. Sailings will depart from the Ocean Terminal in Hong Kong at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and return at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.