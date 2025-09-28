Star Clippers Highlights Grand Voyages in 2026

Star Clippers has showcased the company’s Grand Voyages set to sail from 15 to 24 nights in 2026 aboard the Star Clipper, Royal Clipper and Star Flyer.

Star Clipper

Offering a deep dive into Italy, the 16-night Rome to Venice sailing begins in Rome and sails along the Amalfi Coast through the islands, around Sicily, up the Adriatic and finishes in Venice.

Highlights include the town of Amalfi, Sorrento, Pompeii, Taormina and Rovinj, Croatia.

A reverse sailing is offered on August 20 at the same fares.

Royal Clipper

The 20-night Nice to Lisbon Grand Voyage calls on ports in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Port calls run the gamut. The company stated that Italy’s Portoferraio is the main town and port of Elba Island; France’s St. Tropez, where the ship stays for two days, is a world-renowned iconic seaside resort; and Ibiza, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands, offers a rich cultural heritage.

Star Flyer

The ship will take guests on a 19-night Grand Voyage to Malta, the Balearics and Spain, with port calls that explore the culture, history, myths and scenery along the itinerary.

Guests will visit the island of Gozo in Malta, thought to be the legendary Calypso’s isle of Homer’s Odyssey. Other highlights include a stop in Cagliari, featuring Baroque churches, medieval towers and Italian Art Nouveau buildings, as well as Roman stonework.

Port calls in Spain include Mahon and Palma de Mallorca.

The company added that the sailing will also include Morocco’s Tangier and Safi before heading out on excursions to Marrakech or Essaouira. There will also be a stop in Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.