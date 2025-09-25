Silversea Sets Sail on Grand Voyage Mediterranean 2025

Silversea has announced that it officially embarked on its Grand Voyage Mediterranean 2025, a 55-day immersion through cities such as Venice, Dubrovnik and Naples, as well as hidden gems like Kotor and Trapani.

From September 24 to November 18, the Silver Spirit will sail to 45 destinations across 12 countries.

“Our 45-destination Grand Voyage Mediterranean 2025 gives our guests the rare luxury of time to experience this iconic region like a local,” said Bert Hernandez, president at Silversea.

“This journey has been thoughtfully curated for travelers who may have explored the Mediterranean before but value a deeper understanding of its rich cultural heritage. This enriching voyage will enable them to uncover the region’s hidden gems, savor its diverse culinary traditions, and connect with its people in meaningful ways,” added Hernandez.

The company said in a press release that the cruise on the Silver Spirit begins with a 12-day exploration of the Iberian Peninsula, sailing from Lisbon to Gibraltar and through Spain’s coastal cities.

Guests will then journey to Monaco and Italy, with explorations of Naples and the Amalfi Coast. From there, the itinerary includes Croatia’s Adriatic jewels and Greece. The voyage concludes with a return to Italy and Spain, ending in Barcelona.

According to the press release, guests will participate in three exclusive events unique to the Grand Voyage. They include the following:

Secrets of Mare Nostrum (Monaco)

On October 5, the event will take place at the French Riviera’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Mirazur.

The evening will feature a five-course meal highlighting the culinary and cultural magic of the region.

An Aegean Soirée (Rhodes, Greece)

On October 27, guests will experience an evening in the town of Rhodes. Featuring mezze, Grecian wines and music beneath the stars, this celebration will include a seaside banquet and a performance honoring Greek traditions.

An Evening in Noto: Sicily’s Prima Donna (Sicily, Italy)

On November 4, a private guided stroll will lead guests to an exclusive evening in Noto (Sicily), at the site of a former monastery, reimagined into a grand venue.

The event will showcase the region’s contemporary cuisine and feature live music.