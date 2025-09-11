Silversea Introduces New Fare Structure for Greater Flexibility

Silversea has announced enhancements to its fare structure, which took effect on September 11, 2025.

According to a press release, the new structure includes three fares that provide guests with greater flexibility, enabling personalized travel experiences.

Passengers will be able to customize pre- and post-cruise add-ons, including air travel, hotels, transfers, and land experiences.

“The Luxury of Choice reflects our deep commitment to delivering on the feedback of our guests,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“Our guests consistently tell us that they value flexibility in their travels. With our new fare options, we’re empowering them to personalize every aspect of their journey, from start to finish, while continuing to enjoy our signature all-inclusive onboard experience, which is one of the most comprehensive at sea,” he added.

Silversea’s three new fares include:

All-Inclusive Plus Fare

The new All-Inclusive Plus Fare is said to provide the greatest value to guests and offers a refundable deposit, as well as the brand’s Fare Guarantee Program. When opting for the All-Inclusive Plus Fare’on oceangoing voyages, passengers will enjoy a shore excursion credit, which is determined by the length and region of the sailing and can be applied to the experiences of their choice.

All expedition voyages will continue to offer included shore excursions as part of the experience, as well as Zodiac tours, expert lectures, in-country flights, and pre-/post-cruise hotel nights as required by the destination and other customary inclusions.

All-Inclusive Fare

Silversea’s All-Inclusive Fare will be available exclusively on oceangoing voyages. According to the company, this fare offers guests the flexibility to purchase shore excursions à la carte, either before the cruise or onboard, and also requires a non-refundable deposit.

Last-Minute Fare

Available on select oceangoing and expedition voyages within five months of departure, the Last-Minute Fare is described as an option that offers guests favorable savings. With this fare, the deposit is non-refundable, and the total payment must be made in full at the time of booking.

The company added that passengers can opt to purchase their air travel, pre- and post-cruise hotels, transfers, shore excursions, and land experiences through Silversea for all fares, tailored to their needs and preferences.

With the introduction of its enhanced fare structure, Silversea is also evolving its offering of shore excursions.

The changes are said to be aimed at providing more opportunities for guests to personalize their voyages with tours that deliver “local immersion, authentic cultural connections and lasting impressions.”

The broader shore excursion offering includes five new experience types, such as ‘Signature Experiences’ for small tours crafted by Silversea and ‘Overland Experiences’ for two-/three-day mid-cruise inland tours.

Moreover, the brand recently launched City Stays by Silversea, which offers curated pre- and post-cruise hotel stays in some of the world’s destinations, such as Copenhagen, Rome, Barcelona and Athens.