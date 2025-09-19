Silversea Concludes 2025 Arctic Season, Looks Ahead to 2026

Silversea has announced that it concluded its 2025 Arctic season after a series of voyages from May to September. The Silver Endeavour sailed across the High Arctic, navigating regions from Svalbard to Greenland and Arctic Canada.

The company said in a press release that for the first time, the Silver Endeavour ended her Arctic season by crossing the Northwest Passage, traveling from Nuuk, Greenland to Nome, Alaska.

“With the Silver Endeavour’s crossing of the Northwest Passage, we have concluded another successful Arctic season, delivering once-in-a-lifetime experiences to our guests in remote destinations that few ever get to see,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea.

“We will go even further in 2026, following in the paths of legendary explorers during 21 voyages, exploring many of the Arctic’s most off-the-beaten-path destinations for our guests’ enjoyment,” added Hernandez.

Departing from Leith (Edinburgh) on May 25, 2025, the Silver Endeavour embarked on voyages through the Canadian Arctic, Greenland and Svalbard, including its inaugural journey through the Northwest Passage.

Guests witnessed rare Arctic wildlife, including beluga whales, polar bears and nesting pairs of Brünnich’s guillemots.

In the coming year, both the Silver Endeavour and Silver Wind will traverse the North, taking guests to destinations such as Longyearbyen, Reykjavik and Tromsø, the company added.

Built to PC6 polar class specifications, the Silver Endeavour is designed for polar exploration, carrying state-of-the-art amenities, navigation and exploration technology and a team of up to 28 expedition experts made up of biologists, geologists, naturalists and historians.

Silversea said that with the 2025 Arctic season in the rearview, the company is looking ahead to its Antarctica voyages, soon to be paired with the brand’s new hotel, The Cormorant at 55 South, in Puerto Williams, Chile.