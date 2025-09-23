seattle port calls for applications for eip funding

The Port of Seattle has announced that it is accepting applications from community-based organizations for projects that improve the environment in historically under-represented communities.

These include those surrounding Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and South King County, extending up to Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley and the Duwamish Valley.

The port said in a press release that a total of $500,000 is available in this cycle of the South King and Port Communities Fund (formerly the South King County Community Impact Fund) Environmental Improvements Program (EIP).

Organizations can apply for up to $20,000 for a single year of funding or up to $60,000 for multiyear funding (up to three years). Community-based organizations with a 501(c)3, a 501(c)6, or a fiscal sponsor with 501(c)3 or 501(c)6 are eligible to apply.

Proposals must be submitted by 12 p.m. PST on October 31, 2025.

According to the press release, the Environmental Improvements Program (EIP) invites community-led groups to apply for funding for activities such as:

Habitat and park restoration and tree planting

Environmental education programs

Park or playground enhancements, and

Public art installations with an environmental focus.

The port added that funding and partnerships with community-based organizations are part of its commitment to improving green spaces, restoring forests and enhancing livability in communities around the airport.

In 2024, the Port of Seattle Commission authorized $14 million, up from $10 million over the previous five years, to continue community-led projects through the South King and Port Communities Fund (SKPCF).

SKPCF investments have fostered new partnerships with BIPOC-led, community-based organizations and increased support for structurally excluded communities of color.

Updates with the 2025-2029 funding cycles include:

Reducing the match requirement for recipient organizations from 3:1 to 2:1, according to Washington state law

Expanding the eligible geographic region to include areas of South King County, the Duwamish Valley and Beacon Hill that the Port of Seattle’s Equity Index identifies as having disparities, and

Continuing to prioritize the port’s commitment to the six near-airport cities and identifying how applications for projects in those cities will receive priority status.

Applicants can visit the Environmental Improvements Program web page to: