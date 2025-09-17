Seabourn Encore to Make Alaska Debut in 2026

Seabourn announced that as the company wraps up its 2025 season in Alaska and British Columbia, the Seabourn Encore will sail to the region for the very first time in 2026.

The 2026 program will offer 17 seven-day sailings and one eight-day sailing between May and September. Each of these voyages can be combined to make 14- or 15-day voyages.

“Alaska continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for our guests, and we are thrilled to bring Seabourn Encore to the region for the very first time,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.

The ship will make marquee stops such as Juneau and Ketchikan, while also visiting off-the-beaten-path destinations, narrow inlets and passageways not accessible to larger ships, such as Alert Bay, the Inian Islands and remote stretches of the Alaska and Canadian Inside Passage.

Seabourn is also offering Ventures by Seabourn, a signature program of optional, expert-led excursions on every voyage designed to bring guests closer to Alaska’s natural wonders, such as the wildlife, the landscapes, and the culture.

Guiding these experiences is Seabourn’s world-class expedition team, a group of seasoned naturalists, scientists, historians and wildlife experts who are on board throughout the season.

The company said in a press release that every traveler on a Seabourn Alaska voyage will receive a complimentary custom Helly Hansen all-weather jacket, both functional for exploration and memorable as a keepsake.

In addition, Swarovski Optik binoculars will be available for guests booked in Premium Suites for complimentary use throughout the voyage to spot wildlife.

Seabourn said that it offers more sailings into Glacier Bay than any other luxury cruise line, offering itineraries such as: