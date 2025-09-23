Sea Cloud Rolls Out New Travel Advisor Masterclass Series

Sea Cloud Cruises announced in a press release that it is rolling out a new Travel Advisor Masterclass series, a multi-week training program designed to empower travel professionals with tools to sell luxury sailing journeys.

The series is an educational e-mail program, followed by webinars, individual and group training sessions in person or online. It will deliver new information via e-mail each Tuesday.

Authored and led by Chief Sales Officer Kevin Smith, the series offers lessons comprising insider knowledge, destination insights and sales strategies tailored to elevate advisors’ expertise in the upscale cruise market.

Advisors are encouraged to watch for Tuesday e-mails, sign up for the travel advisor newsletters, and check the “professional travel advisor” box.

“The Travel Advisor Masterclass series is more than training; it’s a passport to a deeper understanding of how we are transforming Sea Cloud Cruises into a lifestyle brand that is truly one-of-a-kind,” said Sea Cloud Cruises Chief Sales Officer Kevin Smith.

“We’re giving advisors the compass to navigate our world of hand-sailed luxury, curated experiences, and boutique itineraries that redefine what it means to travel,” added Smith.

The company said that the masterclass offers a comprehensive look into what makes this luxury sailing experience truly unique. Advisors will also discover the distinctiveness of Sea Cloud Cruises’ hand-sailed tall ships.

Enrolled advisors will:

Learn what sets Sea Cloud Cruises’ sailing fleet apart

Discover boutique destinations off the beaten path and exclusive itineraries away from the mainstream tourist travel

Delve into Sea Cloud Cruises’ all-inclusive features, including Cultivated Journeys, Curated Moments, Climb the Mast adventure, Marina platform, beach barbecues and more, and

Gain insight into the Sea Cloud Cruises’ upscale guests and what distinguishes the brand from other cruise lines and sailing yachts.

The Travel Advisor Masterclasses also feature the following unique selling points of the cruise line, including history, art, culture, cuisine and wellness.