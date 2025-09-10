Sea Cloud Cruises Offers Single Traveler Savings on All 2026 Sailings

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced that solo travelers can book all 2026 sailings with no single supplement, in addition to Early Bird savings of up to 25 percent off all-inclusive fares.

The promotion is available on bookings made by October 31 aboard the Sea Cloud II and Sea Cloud Spirit. The original 1931-built Sea Cloud will be in an extended dry dock throughout the 2026 season.

Highlights of Sea Cloud Cruises 2026 include overnights in St. Barts and the British Virgin Islands’ North Sound, Greek Island sailings calling on only boutique ports, docking Venice’s Grand Canal and the first Azores exclusive sailings onboard the Sea Cloud Spirit.

The company’s digital brochure is available for download here.

Sea Cloud Spirit 2026 voyages:

Willemstad, Curaçao to Panama City (Colón), Panama February 9 to 17, 2026

An eight-night journey from the ABC Islands to Central America aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit, stopping in Willemstad, Curaçao, Bonaire, Aruba, Cartagena, Colombia and the San Blas Islands.

Panama City (Colón), Panama to San José, Costa Rica | February 17 to March 1, 2026

A 12-night voyage on the Sea Cloud Spirit from Panama City to San José, Costa Rica, visiting the Guna people in the San Blas Islands.

It also includes a daylight passage through the Panama Canal, exploring Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast and the town of Puerto Jiménez and birdwatching in Palo Verde National Park.

Ponta Delgado, São Miguel, Azores roundtrip | July 26 to August 2; August 2 to 9, 2026

A seven-night voyage through the Azores on the Sea Cloud Spirit, including visits to volcanic landscapes, forests and historical sites, beginning and ending in Ponta Delgada.

The itinerary features stops at Horta and the UNESCO town of Angra do Heroísmo, as well as Graciosa Island and Velas on São Jorge Island.

Valletta, Malta to Nice, France | June 4 to 14, 2026

A 10-night Mediterranean journey aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit, sailing from Valletta to Nice.

Highlights include Mount Etna, the Amalfi Coast, Capri, Corsica, stops in Bonifacio and Calvi. It also includes Alghero and St. Tropez.

Sea Cloud II 2026 Voyages:

Palma de Mallorca, Spain to Livorno, Italy | April 24 to May 2, 2026

The Sea Cloud II departs Palma de Mallorca and calls at Menorca, Sardinia, Corsica and Elba before disembarking in Livorno.

Highlights include the island of Menorca, Sardinia, the Corsican Coast, the island of Elba, touring exclusive vineyards and Napoleon’s villas.

Dubrovnik, Croatia to Venice, Italy | September 1 to 8, 2026

The Sea Cloud II embarks on a nine-night odyssey enriched by guest lecturer Dr. Ray Ashley, historian and long-time captain of the San Diego Maritime Museum.

The sailing includes Hvar and Dubrovnik, Komiža, Korčula, Istria’s truffles and St. Mark’s Square in Venice.

Málaga, Spain to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria | October 17 to 26, 2026

The Sea Cloud II sails on its nine-night voyage to Cádiz, Morocco and the Canary Islands.

Highlights include Gibraltar, Royal Seville’s palaces, Morocco’s Blue Pearl, Chefchaouen and Lanzarote.