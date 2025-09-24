Scenic River and Expedition Ships Meet in France

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours celebrated a historic moment when two of its river and expedition ships met for the first time, the company said in a press release.

The double call took place in Honfleur, France, on September 19, 2025, with the Scenic Gem meeting the Scenic Eclipse.

To mark the occasion, Scenic Gem’s Captain Ludovic Libs and Scenic Eclipse’s Captain Radomir Novosel came together for a ceremonial presentation.

According to Scenic, the milestone underscores the company’s “commitment to innovation and redefining ultra-luxury cruising on both rivers and oceans.”

“This unprecedented meeting of the Scenic Eclipse and the Scenic Gem is a proud milestone for Scenic,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group USA/LATAM.

“It not only underscores our dual leadership in ultra-luxury river and ocean cruising, but also exemplifies how we continually create once-in-a-lifetime moments for our guests,” he added.

Inspired by the occasion, Scenic Eclipse’s Pastry Chef Jed Samson, Executive Chef Viktor Malek and the culinary team unveiled what Scenic called a “cake masterpiece.” The creation showcased Honfleur’s harbor, with crafted edible miniatures of the Scenic Eclipse and the Scenic Gem.

Guests onboard were also invited to visit each of the ships for a view into the unique opportunities to sail on these vessels.

The Scenic Eclipse guests also gained insights from a Scenic Gem special guest, guide Ben Baillie, who shared the history of the region.

Scenic said that the Scenic Gem is among the few river ships able to dock in the heart of Honfleur, which connects the Seine River with the English Channel.

The Scenic Eclipse is equally equipped for polar exploration as it is for the coastlines of Europe and the Mediterranean, the company added.

The meeting in Honfleur was said to reflect Scenic’s philosophy of putting guests at the heart of “enriching all-inclusive journeys” while elevating their experiences.