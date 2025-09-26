San Diego Port Appoints Matt Vespi as Chief Administrative Officer

The Port of San Diego President and CEO Scott Chadwick has appointed Matthew Vespi as the port’s new chief administrative officer.

The company said in a press release that Vespi has over 20 years of public sector experience, encompassing oversight of human resources, information technology, employee safety, labor standards and enforcement, performance and analytics, strategic planning and more.

“As we welcome Vespi to the Port of San Diego, I am absolutely thrilled to bring aboard a leader whose professionalism and experience of his caliber are second to none,” said Chadwick.

“Vespi’s hands-on approach, steadiness and genuine empathy have earned him a reputation for fostering collaboration and adaptability in every environment. He is deeply engaged with his teams and dedicated to supporting staff success, and I am confident his commitment will help drive the port’s mission forward as we continue to serve the San Diego region, the state and our partners,” added Chadwick.

“Vespi has been an outstanding steward of the city’s finances through some of our most challenging times. I’m grateful for his leadership and steady hand,” said Mayor Todd Gloria, City of San Diego.

“In his new role at the Port of San Diego, he’ll be a key proponent to advance a regional vision for the waterfront that Californians will view with pride. I wish him the very best and look forward to continuing our work together,” added Gloria.

Vespi will begin his post on November 4, 2025. He will lead the port’s Commissioner Services, District Clerk, Executive Office, Human Resources, Information Security and Information Technology departments and teams.

According to the port, his resume includes serving with the City of San Diego for 14 years in various roles in finance, risk, public utilities and more, with his most recent role being chief financial officer.

Before coming to San Diego, Vespi worked in finance in the public and private sectors in Central Florida. Vespi holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida.