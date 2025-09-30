San Diego and Holland America Celebrate Start of Cruise Season

The Port of San Diego announced that it is kicking off its 2025-26 cruise season with long-time homeport partner Holland America Line. The season offers 107 different voyages and is expected to welcome 389,000 passengers to the region.

“We’re excited to set sail on another cruise season alongside long-time partners, Holland America Line,” said Danielle Moore, chair of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners.

“We’re grateful for all our cruise line partners, including Norwegian Cruise Lines, Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and more, for choosing San Diego as a homeport or as a destination on their journeys,” added Moore.

“San Diego is a vital and vibrant homeport for Holland America Line, offering the perfect combination of convenience, sunshine and access to some of the world’s most iconic destinations for both locals and out-of-towners,” said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management for Holland America Line.

The Port of San Diego’s cruise season officially began with a call from Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas on September 19, followed by Holland America’s 51-day excursion of the South Pacific onboard the Zaandam, and a visit from Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess on September 29.

The port added that it is seeing an upward trajectory in cruise calls and passengers coming through San Diego.

Norwegian Cruise Line made San Diego a homeport for the first time with 21 calls this season, and the port is expecting to reach up to 190 total calls and 800,000 passengers next season, thanks to new Royal Caribbean homeports and expanded service from Disney Cruise Line.

San Diego is California’s third-busiest cruise port, behind Long Beach and Los Angeles, and it is the closest West Coast cruise port to Mexico.

Image: Captain Ane Smit, Holland America Line; Daniel Kuperschmid, CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority; Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, District 77; Commissioner Frank Urtasun, Port of San Diego; Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, City of San Diego; and Karen Rodgers and Kali Lindsay, Emerald Keepers