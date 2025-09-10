Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Royal Caribbean Group Raises Dividend 33 Percent

Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share payable on October 13, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2025.

“Today’s dividend increase reflects both the strength of our performance and our commitment to return capital to shareholders,” said Jason Liberty, President and CEO.

“This increase in dividend, along with our ongoing share repurchase program, highlights our balanced approach to capital allocation — returning value to shareholders while funding future growth.”

