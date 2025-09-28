Riviera Hosts North American Advisory Board’s First Meeting

On September 23, Riviera Travel welcomed members of its new North American Agent Advisory Board for an inaugural meeting at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.

The company said that a select group of advisors was appointed to the new board and gathered to celebrate Riviera’s success thus far in 2025, sharing insights and guidance to help further drive the brand’s future expansion.

The day was spent alongside Riviera Travel’s executive team, including Phil Hullah, chief executive officer; Stuart Milan, president of North America; Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president of business development; and Eric Schmit, vice president of sales for North America.

“Over the past 40 years, collaboration with the travel advisor community has been a central part of Riviera Travel’s success, and as we expand our river cruise product, with a laser target on gaining North American market share, we are certainly more committed to our partners than ever,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel.

“The new advisory board was launched to demonstrate just how important this group is to our business and give our executive team the chance to listen and learn, gaining valuable insights and identifying new ways to continue forward on our path of innovation and growth,” Milan added.

Members of the board include:

Jenn Lee, president of TPI

Tara Minson, president of InteleTravel

Bill Coyle, vice president of agent engagement at KHM

Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations/World Travel Holdings

Eric Maryanov, owner and president of All-Travel, and

Anthony Hamawy, president of Cruise.com.

The company said in a press release that key discussions during the inaugural meeting highlighted Riviera’s performance in 2025 and its outlook for the North American market.

The group reviewed the new tools Riviera is offering to support the trade and discussed the continued evolution of Riviera’s products. The session also addressed plans to expand the company’s sales team and build out support functions across reservations and customer service.

The company added that it also has a variety of new offerings planned for the months ahead.