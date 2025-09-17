Riviera: First Solo River Ship Set for 2027

Riviera Travel has unveiled plans for the first-ever river cruise ship that is dedicated entirely to solo travelers. Beginning in June 2027, the George Eliot will exclusively sail solo departures on the Danube, Rhine and Moselle rivers.

“At Riviera Travel, we are passionate about evolution and innovation, as demonstrated throughout our 40-plus year history, and the launch of this first-of-its-kind program is a prime example of the way we’ve continued adapting our business to meet the changing needs of travelers,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel.

“Our solo river cruises are among our most popular itineraries. With growing demand for even more solo departures, we knew it was time to dedicate an entire ship to this thriving segment of the market,” added Milan.

“With this announcement, we are proud to take the next step in redefining solo travel and to offer an all-new luxury river cruise experience.”

The company said in a press release that Riviera Travel currently offers more than 20 dedicated solo departures each year, the majority taking place during the spring and fall, with every traveler enjoying a private cabin with no additional single supplement.

By adding a dedicated solo traveler ship to its fleet, Riviera Travel is allowing solo travelers to choose whether they sail during peak river cruise season or at other times throughout the year, the company added.

Beginning in June 2027, the George Eliot will sail the following seven-night itineraries:

“The Blue Danube for Solo Travelers”

“Rhine Cruise to Switzerland for Solo Travelers”

“Rhine & Moselle for Solo Travelers,” and

“Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg for Solo Travelers.”

Highlights of the sailing include solo cruiser amenities and experiences, such as each traveler having their own double cabin, 83 percent of which feature a French balcony.

The ship features communal spaces in the lounge, bar and sundeck. A welcome dinner and cocktail reception, as well as daily entertainment, will also be on offer.

The company added that there is no single supplement, and an all-inclusive pricing structure covers excursions, meals and an all-day drink package.

The four itineraries will all include the expertise of a dedicated cruise director and hotel manager, as well as daily excursions led by local guides.

Reservations are now open for the 2027 solo sailings.