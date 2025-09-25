Riviera Expands to Asia with 2027 Mekong Ship

Riviera Travel has announced its expansion into Asia with the launch of the Riviera Alba, set to sail on the Mekong River in 2027.

The news follows Riviera’s recent unveiling of the world’s first dedicated solo cruise ship. 2027 bookings are now open with limited-time savings of up to 50 percent off select departures and a two-for-one air credit.

“Riviera Travel has always been rooted in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, providing unmatched service and endless opportunities for discovery, so this is a natural evolution for us,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel.

“Our expansion to the Mekong brings our personal, award-winning approach to one of the world’s most enchanting rivers. We are excited to invite our returning guests, along with travelers who have yet to experience our product, to join us on this incredible journey,” added Milan.

The company said in a press release that the Riviera Alba will feature panoramic river views and an open-air sun deck with a jacuzzi and pool.

Onboard amenities will include a main restaurant serving both international and authentic Asian cuisines, a lounge bar, spa, library, coffee and tea lounge, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a high crew-to-guest ratio.

Riviera added that its new “Vietnam, Cambodia and Mekong River Cruise” itinerary will feature 14 guided experiences, including a stop in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, with visits to smaller, lesser-known ports.

Other highlights include time spent in Siem Reap, as well as visits to ancient temples and local markets.

Starting at $5,049 per person, the 13-night itinerary is available to book with departures between September and December 2027.

Bookings for Riviera’s 2027 departures are open, including two new solo itineraries: “Budapest to the Black Sea” and “Cruise the Heart of Europe” (Rhine, Main & Danube).

Travelers who book by November 16, 2025, can save up to 50 percent on published brochure rates for 2027 itineraries. A two-for-one airfare credit is also now available on select 2026 departures when flights are booked through Riviera, valued at up to $1,500 per guest.

This offer is available on new bookings made by December 5, 2025.