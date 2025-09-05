Riverside Luxury Cruises Named a Virtuoso Partner

Riverside Luxury Cruises has been accepted into Virtuoso’s portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising 2,500 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.

According to Jennifer Halboth, CEO of Riverside Collection Americas, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and their clientele.

Riverside said in a press release that Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of $35 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Halboth. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service.”

“Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations,” added Halbroth.

Riverside joins Virtuoso’s collection of luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide.

The partners specialize in client service and experiences, providing offerings, opportunities and value for Virtuoso clients.

These providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week.

Riverside added that its acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Riverside Luxury Cruises’ ships feature up to five onboard restaurants serving award-winning cuisine crafted with locally sourced ingredients that are inspired by the regions visited along the journey.

The company’s itineraries offer extended stays and overnight docking in European towns and cities, ranging from three to 21 nights. An exclusive Virtuoso amenity will be available on all sailings.