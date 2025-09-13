Riverside Introduces 2026 Hops and Heritage Beer-Themed Sailing

Riverside Luxury Cruises has announced the launch of “Hops & Heritage: Cruising Through Centuries of Brewing Craftmanship.” The sailing will showcase Europe’s beer culture and will be curated and led by beer sommelier James Kellow.

The company said in a press release that the journey pairs crafted regional beers with gourmet dining and provides a perfect way to celebrate International Beer Day (August 7).

The cruise will take place from July 29 to August 5, 2026, and will showcase the heritage of Western European beer. Guests will be treated to iconic beers of each region, including German pilsners and kolsch in Cologne and Grolsch in Arnhem, before concluding in the brewing center of Amsterdam.

The onboard beer sommelier will take guests on dedicated excursions to sample beer and meet the makers at well-known and craft breweries and public houses, surrounded by Gothic cathedrals, medieval castles and the Rhine valley.

Onboard the ship, guests will be treated to interactive and educational sessions by Kellow, including beer tastings, beer and food pairings, as well as daily recommendations to accompany the à la carte menu in the Waterside restaurant.

For an additional cost, guests can also book the Vintage Room fine-dining experience, where Kellow and the ship’s Executive Chef work together to create a seven-course celebration of regional beer and locally inspired dishes.

Riverside added that beyond the eight-day cruise and throughout the month of August, beer aficionados traveling along the Rhine can enjoy a stocked bar of regional beers onboard, supported by recommended food pairings and tasting notes.

With prices starting from $3,830 per person, double, the cruise is now available to book.