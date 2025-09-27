Regent Launches Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Experience Sweepstakes

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced a new philanthropic initiative in partnership with the American Cancer Society: an exclusive sweepstakes offering the chance to win an Aston Martin Aramco Formula One VIP weekend race experience in Austin, Texas.

The company said in a press release that from September 1 through September 30, 2025, guests can make a $100 donation to the American Cancer Society, which grants entry into the sweepstakes.

The entries will fuel the organization’s mission to fund life-saving cancer research, advocacy efforts and patient support services.

The grand prize, valued at $16,000, includes an Aston Martin Aramco VIP race experience weekend in Austin, roundtrip airfare and luxury hotel accommodations from October 16 to October 20, 2025.

The race day experience package includes a tour of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team garage, meeting Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Driver Ambassadors and gourmet food and beverages throughout the day.

“We are grateful to Regent Seven Seas Cruises for helping us bring this extraordinary experience to life in support of our mission,” said Wendy Johnson, Florida vice president, American Cancer Society.

“Every donation made through this sweepstakes helps fund critical research, advocacy, and patient support programs that bring us closer to a world where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis,” added Johnson.

“A $100 donation puts you on the starting grid — not just for a chance to win but to help drive meaningful progress in the fight against cancer,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“We are honored to partner with the American Cancer Society to give our community an exciting way to give back while offering access to an incredible sporting experience,” Montague added.

For full sweepstakes details and to donate, individuals can click here.