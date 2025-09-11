Quark: New Training Module for Travel Advisors

Quark Expeditions has introduced a new addition to its advisor learning platform, PolarPRO. A new Groups and Charters specialization module has been designed to help travel advisors unlock new revenue opportunities.

The new module is available exclusively through the Quark Expeditions Partner Portal, a digital hub for advisors.

The company said in a statement that the module delivers in-depth knowledge on how to sell and customize group and charter experiences in the polar regions.

“The Groups & Charters module gives travel advisors the tools to deliver extraordinary polar experiences for their clients, whether they’re planning a family reunion, corporate retreat, or fully customized private voyage,” said David Marathakis, senior director of the Americas, groups and charters at Quark Expeditions.

“By combining expert knowledge, flexible booking terms and personalized support, we’re making it easier than ever for advisors to grow their business and create unforgettable journeys in the polar regions,” added Marathakis.

Within the module, advisors will learn about flexible booking terms, payment options and real-life use cases for maximizing group benefits and commissions. For additional assistance, it also offers AI-driven support and training tools.

The new module also highlights the advantages of group bookings, which are available for parties as small as six guests (select voyages) and offer benefits such as:

Exclusive discounts starting at 5 percent

Complimentary berths for larger groups, and

A dedicated group specialist to guide bookings and customization.

The company said that the experience can be tailored to the wants and needs of the respective group.

The Charters segment of the module showcases how travel advisors can help clients create fully bespoke expeditions.

Image: Acacia Johnson, Quark Expeditions