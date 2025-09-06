Quark Expeditions Reaches New Latitudes on FAM Voyage

Quark Expeditions sailed as far north as 82° latitude, the furthest north the Ultramarine has ever ventured, on its travel advisor FAM voyage hosted by Chris Catanzariti, alongside the 10 winners of the 2024 Arctic Sweepstakes.

“Our FAM voyages are designed to expand horizons, both literally and professionally,” said Catanzariti. “Standing on the deck at 82° North or witnessing wildlife few ever encounter gives advisors a perspective no brochure can capture.”

“They return with a depth of understanding that allows them to guide clients with authenticity and passion, shaped by their own firsthand polar experiences,” added Catanzariti.

The company said in a press release that a pre-voyage inspection highlighted the Ultramarine’s design, while an exclusive meet-and-greet with the expedition team provided one-on-one time with experts.

Onboard, advisors participated in a seminar at sea focused on Antarctica, expanding their knowledge across both poles, enjoyed onboard credit and wellness facilities, as well as experienced the voyage through the eyes of future guests.

In addition to reaching 82° North, advisors visited two world-class birdwatching havens, Alkefjellet and the island of Jan Mayen. They observed a polar bear feeding on a whale carcass, which Quark Expedition’s marine biologist Mikolaj Golachowski described as the “best sighting of its kind” in his 18-year career in the polar regions.

The group also shared in the polar rite of passage by plunging into Arctic waters.

Arctic Sweepstakes 2025 winners include the following:

Anjalina Young from Mundy Cruising

Brad Novak from AMA Travel Willowpark

Georgia Letts from Exodus Travels

Kimberlee Wright from MTA Travel

Kristy Thomas from Perchalla & Turner Travel Associates, and

Maria Silver from Outside Agents.

Image: Shauna Cook, Aisha Ross, Penny Wareham, Amy Angeli, Greg Close, Jess Pressier, Deb Nicholson, Fiona Field, Telina Lawrence, Ruth Driedger

Credit: Quark Expeditions, David Merron Here