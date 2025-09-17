Princess Sends Two Ships to Canada and New England for 2027

Bookings for Princess Cruises’ 2027 season in Canada and New England are now open, the company announced in a press release.

According to the brand, 17 cruises are scheduled to take place in the region between Aug. 21 and Oct. 30, 2027. The sailings will be operated by the Regal Princess and the Caribbean Princess.

“Canada and New England in the fall are simply spectacular, and we’re thrilled to continue our presence in this remarkable region in 2027,” said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises’ chief commercial officer.

“From sailing out of Manhattan past the Statue of Liberty to exploring charming seaside towns and enjoying world-class seafood, this itinerary is an unexpectedly breathtaking option for cruising for travelers who want to dive deep into the charm, history and natural beauty of these destinations,” he added.

Princess ships will depart from New York City, Boston and Quebec City for itineraries that include visits to 14 destinations across ten states and provinces.

The seven- to 13-night cruises are highlighted by stops at six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as well as four late-night stays.

Sailing roundtrip from New York City, the Regal Princess will offer seven-night cruises to destinations like Boston, Saint John, Newport and Halifax.

The Caribbean Princess will operate ten- and 11-night sailings between Boston and Quebec City that feature overnights in Quebec, as well as scenic cruising through the Saguenay Fjord and St. Lawrence River.

Princess also said that the itineraries allow guests to witness the world’s highest tides, which can reach 53 feet, in the Bay of Fundy.

The company also highlighted two Cruisetour options, which will be offered for guests who wish to spend more time on land.

The offering includes a seven-night “Historic America Cruisetour” that visits U.S. Capital Washington, D.C., Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate, Colonial Williamsburg, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and the Gettysburg Battlefield.

Passengers will also be able to choose the “Maple Explorer Cruisetour,” which focuses on Canada with visits to Niagara Falls, Montréal, Ottawa and more.