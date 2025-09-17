Princess Promotes Carmen Roig to SVP of Sales

Princess Cruises has announced that it promoted Carmen Roig to senior vice president of sales, further cementing her leadership role in expanding consumer demand through trade relationships.

“In just over three years at Princess, Roig has built an exceptional team and been the driving force energizing our trade partnerships, advancing sales strategies and empowering her team to take ownership of their relationships,” said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises’ chief commercial officer.

“Her contribution to our growth and success is crystal clear. Her promotion to senior vice president of sales is well deserved, and her passion for growing our brand and introducing more consumers to Princess is truly inspiring,” added Berra.

“I am honored to step into this expanded role and continue supporting our incredible travel advisor partners,” said Roig.

“Together, we’ve built strong momentum, and I look forward to further elevating Princess Cruises’ presence in the marketplace by delivering innovative tools, greater earning opportunities and unforgettable cruise experiences for our guests,” she added

The company said in a press release that since joining Princess in 2022 as vice president of sales, Roig has successfully led North America Trade Sales, Trade Marketing, Inside Sales and Service, as well as spearheaded International Sales across Europe and South America.

She has introduced programs and tools for travel advisors, enhanced earning opportunities through new promotional platforms and strengthened partnerships across the trade.

Roig brings more than 40 years of experience in the cruise industry and has previously led marketing and sales for Crystal Cruises and held sales leadership positions with Azamara Club Cruises and Costa Cruises. She began her career at Carnival Cruise Line in 1981.