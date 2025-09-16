Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Princess Cruises Partners with Effy Jewelry

effy and star princess

Effy Jewelry announced in a press release that it has partnered with Princess Cruises and will debut the new Effy Hematian boutique aboard the Star Princess.

Effy added that for the first time, guests sailing aboard the Star Princess will be invited into a boutique modeled after Effy’s Fifth Avenue store, a design concept never before realized at sea.

The boutique will offer an immersive shopping experience featuring exclusive pieces.

“It’s a true privilege to bring the grandeur of Fifth Avenue to Star Princess,” said Bobby Hematian, president of Effy Jewelry.

“This boutique is about showcasing one-of-a-kind pieces that embody the craftsmanship and passion my father, Effy Hematian, instilled in everything we create. Each piece tells a story of artistry and dedication, and we’re honored to offer our guests the chance to experience that legacy in such a unique way while creating memories that will last a lifetime,” added Hematian.

According to the press release, the boutique features a VIP room inspired by Effy’s signature teal jewelry box.

“Our longstanding partnership with Effy Jewelry continues to shine as we welcome their stunning new boutique aboard Star Princess, debuting this fall,” said Alfredo Jimenez, Princess Cruises’ vice president of onboard revenue.

“Inspired by its iconic Fifth Avenue flagship, this elevated retail experience reflects our shared commitment to luxury, innovation and unforgettable guest experiences,” added Jimenez.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 182,949 Berths | $64.8 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today