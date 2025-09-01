Prince Rupert Cruise Port Welcomes General Manager Steve Finnigan

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has announced the appointment of Steve Finnigan as the incoming general manager of Prince Rupert Cruise Port (PRCP), effective September 1, 2025.

GPH said in a press release that Finnigan is a multigenerational resident of Prince Rupert and brings extensive expertise in maritime shipping, vessel operations, commercial strategy and account management.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve to the GPH family,” said Mike Maura, Jr., regional director, Americas, at Global Ports Holding. “His deep roots in the community, combined with his maritime expertise and leadership experience, will be invaluable as we continue to build on the success and potential of Prince Rupert Cruise Port.”

Finnigan’s achievements include proven success in revenue growth, business development and cost management. He has collaborated with local community stakeholders and national agencies, including Transport Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Chamber of Shipping and the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

Formerly President of G.W. Nickerson in Prince Rupert, Finnigan began his career as a vessel operations agent before advancing to operations manager and then president. He also serves as superintendent at Pacific Stevedoring and Contractors Ltd.

Finnigan holds degrees from the University of Northern British Columbia (Prince George) and Capilano University (North Vancouver). He is married and the father of two children.

GPH added that it has bid a heartfelt farewell to Kevin D’Costa, who will be departing his role as general manager following the close of the 2025 cruise season. D’Costa joined GPH in June 2022 and set to work elevating Prince Rupert as a must-visit cruise destination.

Over the past three years, D’Costa’s leadership has played a crucial role in driving the port’s growth and enhancing the visitor experience.

Maura added: “Anyone fortunate enough to work alongside D’Costa knows his deep passion for the destination and the people who call it home. His unwavering commitment, vision and pursuit of excellence have left a lasting mark on the port, the community, and the GPH family.”

“As Kevin embarks on an exciting new chapter, we extend our sincere gratitude for his service and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” Maura said.