P&O’s Arvia to Debut in Norwegian Fjords in 2026

The Arvia is scheduled to make its debut in the Norwegian Fjords in early 2026, four years after entering service for P&O Cruises.

Originally designed to cruise in warmer weather destinations, the 5,200-guest vessel will visit Norway and Scandinavia for the first time as part of two week-long cruises scheduled for late March and early April.

The first cruise sails from Southampton on Mar. 29 and includes visits to four ports of call: Haugesund, Stavanger, Ålesund and Olden.

Upon returning to P&O’s homeport in the United Kingdom, the Arvia embarks on a second cruise to the Norwegian Fjords on Apr. 5.

Featuring a similar itinerary, the seven-night voyage includes visits to the same ports of call, as well as two days at sea.

The Arvia then kicks off a summer deployment that includes 14-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean, as well as week-long cruises to Western Europe.

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the longer itineraries feature destinations in Spain, Italy and France, such as Barcelona, Toulon and La Spezia.

The ship’s schedule also includes further itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords between August and September.

As a sister to the 2021-built Iona, the Arvia was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Unlike its predecessor, the LNG-powered vessel was designed with features that make it ideal for cruising in warmer waters.

Described by P&O as the “epitome of a sunshine resort,” the Arvia introduced a new retractable roof over its main pool, as well as a new ropes course and more outside space.

The 185,000-ton vessel was delivered to P&O in late 2022, as the largest ship ever built for the British market.

During its maiden season, the vessel offered a series of fly-cruises to the Caribbean sailing from Barbados and Antigua.

The Arvia later debuted in the Mediterranean, offering 14-night summer cruises to the region departing from Southampton.