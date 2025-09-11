Port of Seattle Appoints Christopher Wimsatt as CFO

The Port of Seattle announced that Christopher Wimsatt has been appointed as its chief financial officer (CFO).

Wimsatt joins the port after most recently serving as the assistant director of airports for the Sacramento County Airport System.

“The Port of Seattle’s success as an economic engine and job creator is tied directly to our financial management,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck.

“Wimsatt’s experience in aviation, general-purpose government and the private sector are the kinds of backgrounds we need to manage the complexities of our industries and facilities,” added Metruck.

“With our top-notch finance team and Wimsatt’s leadership, the port will continue to steward public dollars, expand opportunities for local businesses and communities and make investments that will prepare our port for the future.”

“I’m excited to join the Port of Seattle and bring my experience in the aviation industry to the Pacific Northwest,” said Wimsatt. “The Port of Seattle and its gateways are critical to the economic success of the region, and its strong financial performance brings huge benefits to the region.”

“I look forward to joining the port team, learning about the operations of our gateways, and supporting the long-term financial success of the port,” added Wimsatt.

The port said in a press release that as the new CFO, Wimsatt will oversee its financial reporting and management of its annual operating budget and five-year capital plan.

Wimsatt previously held roles as the deputy director and chief financial officer at the Sacramento County Airport System and as the division manager and chief financial officer of the Department of Aviation for the City of Dayton, Ohio.

He also spent time in the financial and banking sectors.

Wimsatt has received professional awards, including the 2024 Airport Finance Professional of the Year from Airports Council International North America and the 2023 Public Finance Rising Star Award from The Bond Buyer.