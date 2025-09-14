Port of San Diego Marks Progress of Clean Air Strategy

The Port of San Diego has announced significant progress on the objectives outlined in its Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS). These efforts have led to notable decreases in emissions related to maritime operations.

Since the last air inventory was conducted in 2019, the port reported that port maritime operations have seen a 46 percent reduction in diesel particulate matter, a 32 percent reduction in nitrogen oxides, and a 10 percent reduction in carbon dioxide.

To date the port and its partners have committed more than $227 million for maritime electrification and efficiency efforts.

The funds have gone to tenant and service providers’ electric equipment and commercial harbor craft, port vehicles and equipment, infrastructure upgrades at the cargo and cruise terminals, freight efficiency along Harbor Drive, a clean truck program, and community outreach and workforce development.

The successful implementation of many MCAS initiatives, which has enabled the port to make progress on 80 percent of its objectives, has positioned the port and its tenants to attract millions of dollars in grants and investments from the state and federal government.

Most recently the port said it has been awarded a $58.6 million EPA grant that includes a $27.7 million match, for a total of $86.3 million. Among the upgrades the grant will support is shore power for commercial harbor craft and oceangoing vessels and the purchase and deployment of new zero-emission heavy-duty trucks, shuttle vans and cargo handling equipment.