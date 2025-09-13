Port Authority of NSW Hosts SEPOF 2025

The 2025 Safe and Efficient Port Operations Forum (SEPOF) was held on September 12, 2025, in Sydney, bringing together more than 170 maritime industry representatives from 76 organizations.

The main aim of the event is to share industry knowledge and experiences and to facilitate a joint approach to managing present and future challenges.

SEPOF was first launched in 2023 and is managed and funded by Port Authority.

Individuals who attended represented shipping lines, terminal operators, regulators, government and industry bodies, and they tackled shared challenges and drove practical solutions in a sector handling 99 percent of the state’s trade.

Port Authority CEO John McKenna said: “Approximately $127 billion worth of international trade per year moves through our ports, transporting 203 million tonnes of cargo annually and supporting around 108,000 jobs throughout the state.”

“Working together at the operational level is where the rubber hits the road; this is where critical efficiencies and safety improvements make NSW more efficient, more profitable and safer for all our people,” added McKenna.

Port Authority of NSW Harbour Master, Sydney and Port Botany, Myron Fernandes, said: “This is the only event of its kind in the state of New South Wales that zeroes in on the operational realities we face every day across ports in our state.”

Port Authority of NSW Chief Operating Officer John Finch said the forum will showcase how port stakeholders are coming together to drive innovation, strengthen safety protocols and accelerate the industry’s transition to more sustainable operations.

“As stewards of Australia’s maritime gateways, we’re focused on driving innovation and sustainability to ensure our ports remain resilient and future-ready,” added Finch.

“Whether it’s enhancing vessel scheduling, improving navigational safety, or advancing net-zero towage initiatives, we’re seeing real progress through collaboration on the water.”

The Port Authority of NSW said in a press release that the SEPOF agenda spanned the full breadth of port and shipping activity, with sessions addressing sustainability and innovation best practices, operational performance and the future outlook across ports in New South Wales.

Speakers included representatives from: