Ponant Unveils 2026 Expert-Led Themed Voyages

Ponant Explorations has unveiled a new collection of expert-led themed voyages for 2026, welcoming notable experts and special guests onboard.

The company said that each voyage is designed to inspire guests by blending cultural immersion with educational insight.

Voyages will be offered in both English and French. The exception is A World Affairs voyage, which will operate in English only.

Highlights of the 2026 themed voyages include the following:

“Epicurean Delights: The Food & Wine of Sicily” — April 11-19, 2026 | Roundtrip Valletta | Le Dumont d’Urville

Sicilian food expert and author Fabrizia Lanza will guide travelers through local flavors and culinary history, while acclaimed Oenologist and Winemaker Laetitia Ouspointour will lead tastings of regional varieties. Italian Chef Denny Imbroisi and his team will prepare authentic Sicilian and Italian dishes aboard.

“A Celebration of Art Featuring the 61st Venice Biennale” — July 1-9, 2026 | Valletta to Venice | Le Bougainville

This journey will feature lectures and discussions led by art experts that include Christie’s Auction House dignitary Kathryn Widing, who serves as its senior vice president, senior specialist in Post-War and Contemporary Art, and head of the 21st Century Evening Sale in New York.

“A Celebration of Art: The French & Italian Rivieras and Corsica” — July 10-18, 2026 | Roundtrip Nice | Le Dumont d’Urville

This voyage will include lectures and discussions aboard with accompanying art experts, including Ottavia Marchitelli, director and senior specialist of Impressionist and Modern Art, as well as G. Max Bernheimer, former deputy chairman and international department head for antiquities, both at Christie’s Auction House.

“Sailing the Mediterranean with the Paris Opera Ballet” — July 29-August 6, 2026 | Roundtrip Nice | Le Boréal

Guests will experience dance shows onboard as well as two exclusive, one-hour performances on shore. Throughout the sailing, there will be a chance to learn from the dancers during discussions and screenings, while a teacher from Opéra national de Paris will provide guests with dance lessons.

“A World Affairs Voyage from Copenhagen to London” — August 26-September 5, 2026 | Copenhagen to London | Le Champlain

Experts include Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis, who will provide context and analysis on regional challenges. Shore excursions will connect historical sites to contemporary politics, offering guests insights into the forces shaping European and global affairs.

“A Symphony at Sea: The Musical Traditions of Greece” — October 18-25, 2026 | Roundtrip Athens | Le Champlain

The cruise features musical performances led by Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and six musicians: pianist Jihye Chang, cellist Alistair MacRae, soprano Allison Pohl, violist Scott Rawls and violinists Wendy Rawls and Benjamin Sung.